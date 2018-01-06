Cordele firefighters respond to blaze at pool hall - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cordele firefighters respond to blaze at pool hall

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect
Cordele Recreation Parlor/ Pool Room. (Source: Kristy York) Cordele Recreation Parlor/ Pool Room. (Source: Kristy York)
CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

The Cordele Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of West 11th Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

The fire happened at the Cordele Recreation Parlor/ Pool Room.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

This case is currently being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly