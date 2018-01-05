THRILLING FINISHES: Friday night hoops highlights/scores

Teams had a thrilling start to 2018 as few high school basketball games came down to the final possession in the area Friday night. Here are the scores from South Georgia:

Boys

FINAL: Dougherty 79, Monroe 77

FINAL: Westover 78, Shaw 74

FINAL: Lee County 69, Houston County 58

FINAL: Calhoun County 66, Pelham 52

FINAL: Tift County 56, Camden County 47

FINAL: Thomasville 69 Brooks County 43

FINAL: Early County 50, Berrien 44

FINAL/OT: Sherwood Christian 81, Calvary Christian 78

Girls

FINAL: Pelham 45, Calhoun County 41

FINAL: Early County 52, Berrien 28

FINAL: Houston County 34, Lee County 28

FINAL: Thomasville 55, Brooks County 33

FINAL: Camden County 64, Tift County 54

FINAL: Sherwood Christian 31, Calvary Christian 16

FINAL: Monroe 56, Dougherty 39

Bradwell Institute @ Coffee canceled due to icy roads

