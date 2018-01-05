Lee Co. woman wanted for the murder of 4-year-old turns herself in.

Leshia Michelle Green, 50, charged with the murder of her 4-year-old foster son who died in Lee County last September turned herself into the Lee County Sheriff's Office Sunday afternoon

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a house on Mayfield Drive just after 4:00 a. m. on September 27, where a child died.

Green was charged and released on bond for cruelty to a child in connection with the investigation on October 2, 2017.

Green is being held in the Lee County Jail.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old boy is already in custody, charged with felony murder in this same case.

