Lee Co. woman wanted for the murder of 4-year-old turns herself in.

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Leshia Michelle Green (Lee County Sheriff's Office) Leshia Michelle Green (Lee County Sheriff's Office)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Leshia Michelle Green, 50, charged with the murder of her 4-year-old  foster son who died in Lee County last September  turned herself into the Lee County Sheriff's Office Sunday afternoon

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a house on Mayfield Drive just after 4:00 a. m. on September 27, where a child died.

Green was charged and released on bond for cruelty to a child in connection with the investigation on October 2, 2017.

Green is being held in the Lee County Jail.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old boy is already in custody, charged with felony murder in this same case.

