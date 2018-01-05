Deputies searching for Lee Co. woman wanted for murder of 4-year-old

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman wanted for the murder of a 4-year-old Lee County child.

Warrants have been issued for Leshia Michelle Green, 50, charging her with the murder of her 4-year-old foster son who died in Lee County last September.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a house on Mayfield Drive just after 4:00 a. m. on September 27, where a child died.

Green was charged and released on bond for cruelty to a child in connection with the investigation on October 2, 2017.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old boy is already in custody, charged with felony murder in this same case.

Now, deputies are searching for Green and need your help.

The sheriff's office said Green is 5'05" and weighs about 140 pounds. Officials also said Green is known to visit East Albany.

Anybody with any information on Green's whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (229) 759- 6012.

