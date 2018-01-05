Albany bank robbery person of interest arrested

An Albany man, called a person of interest in a bank robbery last year, is now behind bars in Dougherty County, arrested on outstanding warrants.

On Friday morning police arrested Shataz Jawain Hampton at a west Albany apartment complex.

He was taken from the apartment to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed about the Renasant Bank robbery in November of last year.

Before detectives could question Hampton, he requested his rights to legal counsel.

Hampton was arrested and transported to the Dougherty County Jail on two outstanding warrants for criminal trespass and simple battery.

