Ashburn house fire victim says she's now homeless

The fire happened at Shawana Chevers' home on Hanner Avenue on December 27.

Chevers said that as of Thursday, she no longer had a place to stay.

She said she's upset because she said not many people, including family members, have volunteered to help her.

"I cried, I cried, I cried. I cried so much, like I cried a river," Chevers said. "But, I know nothing's going to happen without God allowing it to happen."

If you know anything about the fire at Chevers' house, you are asked to call the state Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

Information leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to $10,000.

