Tifton childcare center receives subsidy grant

A Southwest Georgia children's learning center is one of only a few selected for a statewide grant.

Mother's Love Child Care and Learning Centers in Tifton recently earned the Bright from the Start Quality Rated Subsidy Grant.

This will allow income-eligible families to help with the cost of childcare at their center.

Mother's Love Owner and Operator Lynn Ross said the grant allows 10 spaces for children ranging from 1-year-old to 3-years-old at her facility.

"Because as a quality rated center we run lower ratios than average and our charges are higher than average to provide the quality care that we do provide," said Ross.

You may be eligible for one of the 10 spaces if you are a working parent of a child younger than 4-years-old/Pre-K or a full-time vocational student parent of a child younger than 4-years-old/Pre-K.

