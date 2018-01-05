'Operation Finally Home' completes first ever home in Tifton

Operation Finally Home completed their 173rd home. This was their first in Tifton. They have done one other home in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Army Sgt. Chad Turner and his family celebrate their new home with a ribbon cutting (Source: WALB)

An army veteran is finally home after serving four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Sergeant Chad Turner is in Tifton and he's here to stay.

His new custom built home is also mortgage free, all the thanks to 'Operation Finally Home.'

With the ribbon cut and a few cheers, the Turner family walked into their own home for the first time.

"This ain't it. We're in the wrong place," exclaimed Chad.

For more than a decade the Turner family has been renting a home, but now they have a place of their own.

"But this, I mean it's just amazing. You know I got a place to call home, kick back, relax, and we have nothing to worry about," explained Chad.

Chad served four deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, back to back.

During his final tour in Afghanistan in 2011, he and his fellow soldiers were attacked while on a mission, leaving Chad with a traumatic brain injury, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Through his service, he was selected by the Tennessee based, non-profit, Operation Finally Home, to receive a brand new house.

"We can save money. We can do the things we want to do. You know do more things together than what we've ever been able to do before. And it's just amazing," said Chad.

More time for family and less time worrying about paying the mortgage since Operation Finally Home took care of that too.

"It's a God-send true blessing," explained Chad. "And somebody says 'Here, it's yours.' I just, I just don't know what to do."

Now all that's left is for movers to bring the family's furniture.

Operation Finally Home has built 137 homes across the country, but this was the first in Tifton.

