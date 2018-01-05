Human remains found in Clinch County

Clinch County authorities found human remains in a wooded area near Fargo at the intersection of Score Bridge and Plumb Bush Road.

Investigators said that's the same area where Jacob Dewitt Connor was reported missing last February.

Right now, police are doing a search of the area for more clues.

The remains have been taken to the GBI Crime Lab for identification.

#GBI Statement on Human Remains Recovered in Clinch County, GA

