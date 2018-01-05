Kendrick Johnson's family requests body to be exhumed for second time

The family of Kendrick Johnson has filed to have his body exhumed again, according to our news partners at The Valdosta Daily Times.

The paper reported that the information about the family filing came from Valdosta's city attorney.

Kendrick was found dead in the old Lowndes High gym in January of 2013.

Investigators said Kendrick's body was found upside down, stuck in a rolled-up gym mat.

Kendrick's body was exhumed for a second autopsy in June of 2013 after a state autopsy ruled Kendrick's death accidental.

Kendrick's family has filed several lawsuits, insisting Kendrick's death was foul play.

The Valdosta Daily Times said Kendrick's family's attorney recently presented a new permit, requesting to exhume Kendrick's body just before Christmas.

The Times also reports that the city of Valdosta does not object to the exhumation, but it does want to be told, in writing, what will be done with the body.

