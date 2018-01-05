Moultrie community gathers as Christmas lights are turned off

Throughout the holiday season, WALB had done several stories about the lights in downtown Moultrie.

MORE:

+Moultrie crews put up lights for annual Thanksgiving event

+Thousands expected in Moultrie for Lights! Lights! Thanksgiving Night! event

On Friday, people gathered for the 12th Night Celebration in which the lights were officially turned off

It's the first year that this event was held, but the city hopes to continue it for many years to come.

Different music groups from across the county sung about 8 to 10 Christmas hymns before the lights were turned off.

During the celebration officials had a prayer and then turned off the lights to end the Christmas season in Moultrie.

City Manager Pete Dillard said he believes this event was a first for South Georgia, a unique event they hope to host for many more years.

Dillard said this idea came about because January 5 is the 12th day of Christmas. He said they wanted to celebrate together as a community, especially now that we are officially in a new year.

"Moultrie has tremendous unity, we have a wonderful community, a beautiful downtown, we celebrate Christmas, so well, this is a time to bring everyone together," said Dillard.

Dillard agrees that 2017 was a big year for Moultrie and Colquitt County.

Everyone had so much to be thankful for and coming together on Friday showed that.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.