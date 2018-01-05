Moultrie - Colquitt Co. awarded funding for 'incubator' project

There's good news for Colquitt County, it was just approved for a federal grant of $1.8 million to help entrepreneurs start businesses.

This will fund the construction of an "incubator" business facility.

Three-million dollars will soon fund that incubator facility in Colquitt County to help entrepreneurs get started.

"We've got a lot of interest in people starting businesses and trying to help support businesses," said EDA President Darrell Moore.

The incubator project will be a shell of buildings that tenants in both industry and business can use.

The buildings will be in a U-shaped design in the facility that will be located at Citizens Business Park on Quitman Highway.

"What the incubator is going to do will provide low cost, high-quality space for businesses that are just trying to get started," explained Moore.

The federal grant will cover 70 percent of the cost of this project. The rest will be covered by $1.5 million in Special Local Option Sales Tax that was already approved.

"The intent is for them to have good affordable space they can use for 1 to 3 years and graduate into something bigger," said Moore.

The current plans for the facility show about 40,000 square feet for business development.

Moore said it will have 20 to 25 bays and 10 to 12 office spaces.

Each office space comes with wifi, internet, utilities, building maintenance, yard maintenance, custodial services, it's pretty much everything in one.

"Its just a great time to be in South Georgia, we've got a lot of attention in South Georgia right now," said Moore.

As of now, three businesses are already on the waiting list, with a target completion date at the end of 2018.

