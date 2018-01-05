Moultrie hopes to continue business and job growth in 2018

The success of business expansions and the opening of new business in Colquitt County last year has people excited about the future.

In 2017, National Beef, Canfor and Broadleaf Trucking all announced big expansions.

Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis said she wants to keep the ball rolling, bringing more jobs into the area in 2018.

Willis hopes to host a chamber-sponsored job fair that will show people all the new jobs that are available in the area.

"To help promote workforce in our community. Giving our chamber members an opportunity to let our community and the region know what jobs are available in our community and what the skills are they are looking for," said Willis.

No dates have been set for that job fair at this time.

Officials plan to host the event sometime during the first quarter of the year.

