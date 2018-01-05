Georgia State Patrol looking to hire troopers

Georgia State Patrol troopers are looking for candidates for the 104th and 105th Trooper School.

GSP will be hosting its Physical Assessment Training in Lowndes County Saturday morning.

The GSP PT assessment is only one part of the hiring process for those interested in becoming a trooper.

If interested, you must first fill out an electronic application online, then report to the Lowndes High School track at 10 a.m. for the PT test.

The test will consist of doing 21 push-ups in one minute, doing 30 sit-ups in one minute and running a mile and a half in 15 minutes and 34 seconds.

"After the PT test I would tell you that no news is good news, so if you have not received an official letter in the mail stating that you have been disqualified, you are still in the hiring process. The hiring process is long," explained Recruiting Trooper Dustin Rozier.

After the PT test, applicants will take a polygraph test, then they will have an oral interview followed by a psychological and medical exam.

