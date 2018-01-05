Community build day will provide new playground for Tifton school

Sponsors for Build Day and the Playground (Source: Debby Monfort)

One Tifton primary school will soon have a new playground, all thanks to volunteers helping out Saturday morning.

Len Lastinger Primary School in Tifton will host more than 50 volunteers to build the school's dream, outdoor play structure.

Volunteers will piece together various custom-designed equipment, including a slide and balance beam.

Parent Teacher Organization Leader Debby Monfort is excited to get the whole community involved in the project.

"The play structure I think will really wow our students. They helped us create their dream playground and we hope this makes their dreams come true," said Monfort.

The school was awarded two grants totaling $20,000 and the PTO raised an additional $10,000 dollars over the past four years.

