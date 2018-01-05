Officials remind football fans to be responsible ahead of big game

Colonel Mark McDonough with the Georgia Department of Public Safety (Source: Governor's Office of of Highway Safety

The College Football National Championship game just days away and tickets are pretty pricey.

But the Governor's Office of Highway Safety wants you to remember that a DUI can be expensive too.

In Georgia, you could pay more than $10,000 fines, legal bills and court costs among other things.

Officials want fans to go ahead and make plans to have a sober ride home if they're planning to drink alcohol.

"We know alcohol is a big part of tailgating in football and that is understandable, but do so responsibly. Plan ahead, take time and keep the celebration out from behind the wheel of the car," said Colonel Mark McDonough with the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Monday's highly anticipated =game between Georgia and Alabama will draw thousands to downtown Atlanta.

There will be plenty of events and concerts, plus thousands of people will be watching the game at restaurants, sports bars and private parties.

Troopers said that if you do find yourself drinking and not able to drive, there are lots of options out there to make sure you get home safely.

"If you find yourself in a circumstance where you have been drinking, use any form of rideshare that's out there. Uber, Lyft, there's plenty of taxi companies here in Atlanta. If you have a group try to find that person that will be that designated driver and take care of everybody," said McDonough.

Georgia law enforcement officers will take all impaired drivers they find on the roads to jail.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol is a factor in one out of every four traffic deaths in Georgia.

