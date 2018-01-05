Albany announces interim downtown manager

Albany has announced who the interim downtown manager will be. (Source: WALB)

Albany city leaders have announced an interim downtown manager, who will take over after Latoya Cutts' resignation goes into effect at the end of the month.

Jackie Teemer, the current business development manager, will fill that role, while the city searches for a permanent replacement.

Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan said that although Cutts will be missed, their vision for downtown redevelopment is not dead.

"Many people enjoy the walkability of a downtown, the charm of a downtown, the ease of use, the hometown feeling of a thriving downtown, and I believe we have all the right pieces. We just need to put the puzzle together to make it work for Albany," explained Subadan.

Subadan said the city has several downtown projects in the works already. She said the city will most likely conduct a national search for Cutts' replacement, and officials will announce more about those transition plans in the future.

