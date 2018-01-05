Albany car break-ins jumped last year

APD released surveillance video of three men wanted for breaking into a car on Lowell Lane. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Last year the Albany Police Department investigated 990 entering auto cases. That's 274 more than in 2016.

It's a trend the Albany Police Department said its all too familiar with, and officials said they've gotten seven reports this year already.

On Thursday, APD released surveillance video of three men wanted for breaking into a car on Lowell Lane last Friday.

Investigators are now working to identify who they are.

If you know who they are or have information about any unsolved car break-ins in the Albany area, police ask that you call the Albany Police Department.

There are a few things you can do stop thieves from breaking into your car.

Lock your car door and close all of your windows.

Put your things in the trunk before you park.

Make sure your car alarm or any other anti-theft device is on.

If possible, park in well-lit areas.



