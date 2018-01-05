Police hunt criminals passing counterfeit money at Walgreens

Albany investigators are hoping the public can help identify three forgery suspects. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Albany detectives need your help finding three people wanted for forgery.

Investigators said the three used $250 in counterfeit money to buy cigarettes and 'Green Dot' cards at the Walgreens on Dawson Road.

If you know who any of the people are, police ask that you call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

