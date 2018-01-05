Ga. Public Health speeds up HIV tests

The Georgia Department of Public Health will soon be administering new HIV tests that provide results much faster.

The tests are called INSTI tests.

Instead of an oral swab, this requires a finger prick.

The INSTI test provides results in one minute, compared to previous tests which provided results in 15 to 20 minutes.

Southwest Health District officials said they hope to roll these tests out this year at all local departments by the end of the month.

Health officials said earlier detection means earlier treatment.

