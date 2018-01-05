ASU police donate to Liberty House of Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU police donate to Liberty House of Albany

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
ASU police donate more than $500 to Liberty House of Albany (Source: Albany State University) ASU police donate more than $500 to Liberty House of Albany (Source: Albany State University)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany State University Police Department is supporting victims and survivors of domestic violence in south Georgia. 

On Friday, the department donated more than $500 to the non-profit organization Liberty House of Albany.

ASU police raised the money through a fundraising no-shave initiative in December. 

A total of 19 officers grew beards and donated $1 every day. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly