ASU police donate to Liberty House of Albany

ASU police donate more than $500 to Liberty House of Albany (Source: Albany State University)

The Albany State University Police Department is supporting victims and survivors of domestic violence in south Georgia.

On Friday, the department donated more than $500 to the non-profit organization Liberty House of Albany.

ASU police raised the money through a fundraising no-shave initiative in December.

A total of 19 officers grew beards and donated $1 every day.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.