Gander Mountain to live again-- with a new name

The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission announced Friday that the old Gander Mountain store, across for the Albany Mall, will reopen as 'Gander Outdoors.'

Camping World Holdings, Inc. acquired the assets of Gander Mountain in a bankruptcy court hearing in May, 2017. Camping World is beginning to reopen over 60 of the Gander Outdoors stores, nationwide.

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings, said, "Our great team at the headquarters in Bloomington, MN has been working tirelessly over the past six months to get the locations prepared and we are extremely excited to begin the rapid opening process and hope to open all locations this spring."

The Albany store will be the only retail location to reopen in Georgia.

No exact date was given.

