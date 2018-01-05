Are Clinch Co. remains those of a missing man?

On New Year's day, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the recovery of human remains.

About 3:00 that afternoon, the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office received a report that human remains were located in a very remote wooded area near Fargo, in Clinch County.

The remains will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for identification, but it could be weeks or months before a positive ID is made.

This is the area where Jacob Dewitt Conner was reported missing by co-workers from his job site, near the intersection of Score Bridge Road and Plumb Bush Road, in Clinch County, on February 3, 2017

Several agencies and volunteers scoured this area for weeks, but never found a trace of Conner.

Last March, WALB quoted GBI Special Agent Mark Pro of the Douglas post, who announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his location.

Conner is a white man, approximately six feet tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a “Conner Timber” dark gray shirt and uniform work pants.

Anyone with information concerning Jacob 'Jake' Dewitt Conner is asked to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s office at (912) 487-5316, (912) 487-3250 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.

A Facebook page focused on Conner's disappearance has been created.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.