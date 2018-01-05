Heating assistance available in Valdosta

With temperatures in the 20's lately, heat in the home is essential. There is hope for folks who have had their power cut off, and need emergency payment assistance.

The Heating Energy Assistance Team provides energy assistance through community action agencies. For Lowndes County, the agency is the Coastal Plain Area Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc., which can be reached at (229) 244-7860.

The eligibility requirements include total gross yearly household income is at or below 60 percent of Georgia’s median income level; a member of the household is responsible for heating bill payment; the person in need of assistance is a U.S. citizen, qualified alien or permanent resident; and the individual has received a disconnection notice or a need to restore service.

For more information on how to get energy assistance from HEAT, CLICK HERE For information on the Coastal Plain EOA, CLICK HERE

The Salvation Army of Valdosta provides utilities assistance, which includes light, water and gas payment assistance. Lt. Tasha Thomas, the Corps officer for the Valdosta Salvation Army, said after meeting the eligibility requirements, the assistance is available only one time per 12 months.

"They're usually able to maintain their budget, and for some reason... a flat tire, extra medication or something occurred to throw their budget out of whack," Thomas said. She said the Salvation Army aims to help individuals and families before heat is disconnected.

For more information about assistance from the Salvation Army, call (229) 242-6440.

(With information from the Valdosta Daily Times)

