Worth man sentenced to 15 years for Meth

Shannon Dale Cooper, of Sumner, was sentenced the 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Thursday.

United States District Court Judge C. Ashley Royal handed down the sentence in Athens Federal Court.

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a release that Cooper admitted that on December 19, 2016, he was a passenger in a car when Athens-Clarke County Police stopped and searched the car, and found a large quantity of methamphetamine.

One of the vehicle's other passengers was in possession of a loaded .25 caliber pistol.

Shannon Cooper, 33, has a lengthy criminal history, including previous state felony convictions for Aggravated Assault, Battery, Terroristic Threats or Acts, False Imprisonment, Manufacture of Marijuana, Interference with Government Property, Theft by Taking, and Theft by Deception, Peeler said.

"As is all too common at this time, we again face the combination of violent career offenders possessing large quantities of deadly, illicit drugs with weapons present. Eradicating this conduct requires the type of alert police work and vigorous prosecution seen in this case. Hopefully Mr. Cooper's lengthy prison sentence will send a message to others that this type of illegal activity exacts a heavy price upon conviction," said Peeler.

The case was investigated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Peter D. Leary prosecuted the case for the Government.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.