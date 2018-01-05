Salvation Army using all of its resources to keep homeless warm

All rooms at The Salvation Army are ready to take in the homeless. (Source: WALB)

Freezing weather could be potentially deadly to the homeless and the Salvation Army in Albany stepping up to help people get out of the cold.

Normally, they host around 30 people per night but this week, because of the weather, their numbers have increased.

James Sullivan, with Salvation Army, expects they will be at full capacity soon and that is 70 people.

They have prepared for this cold weather season and all the rooms are ready to take in as many as need.

But because of the conditions, they are having an open door policy meaning there will not be a cut off number.

If you are cold and need somewhere to go, the Salvation Army is there.

"The Salvation Army's goal is to help people get back on their feet and be there when they need them and that doesn't change just because of the weather," said Sullivan. "We do whatever we can for those that are in need. We have to adjust our schedule to the community and the demand."

This season they are in need of your help with donations.

The Salvation Army needs winter coats and socks, some of the main necessities when it comes to winter.

They see many families come through their shelter where the adults and children only have one pair of socks.

That's why they are requesting donations from the community to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter.

Sullivan explained most of the people in these shelters spend a majority of their time walking and being outside so he wants to make sure they are as comfortable as they can be.

"If you feet aren't comfortable, you are not going to be comfortable," added Sullivan.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations everyday form 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can drop off donations at 304 West 2nd Avenue in Albany.

