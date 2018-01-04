DCP searching for man suspected of using counterfeit money

Can you help Dougherty County Police identify this man? (Source: Dougherty County Police)

Dougherty County Police are asking for the community's help identifying and locating a man suspected of using counterfeit money.

Surveillance video shows the suspect trying to use counterfeit money on December 23.

It happened at the County Line Grocery in Dougherty County near the Worth County line.

Police said they are investigating a phony $100 bill given to the clerk.

Investigators said the video shows the man trying to buy cigarettes and a soda with a counterfeit $100 bill.

The clerk said she recognized it as counterfeit immediately and when challenged, the man ran out of the store.

The clerk said he jumped into the back seat of a green SUV with someone else driving and headed west.

If you can help police identify the suspect, you are asked to call the Dougherty County Police or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

