Golden Rams drop their first contest of the new year

Albany State's men's basketball team (1-14, 1-6 SIAC) dropped its first game of 2018 to Spring Hill (3-11, 1-5 SIAC) Thursday night 76-67.

10 missed free throws and being out-rebounded 34-27 stunted the Golden Rams' efforts at home.

Khaliq Hughes was the high-point man for the Rams scoring 13 points and dishing out 5 assists.

ASU has 9 days off before hosting Clark Atlanta University January 13th in a conference doubleheader.

