ASHS having red and black day to support Tyler Clark

Americus native Tyler Clark has his best game of the season in the Rose Bowl Semifinal game for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Dawgs fans aren't the only ones hoping he saved one more performance for Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Clark had 5 tackles and a sack in Georgia's 54-48 victory over Oklahoma this past Monday.

When the Dawgs play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Clark's Alma Mater will be showing love from his old stomping grounds.

Americus-Sumter High School will be having a 'Red and Black' attire day on Monday.

The Sophomore has gotten progressively more productive throughout the season.

His former high school head coach says the best is yet to come.

"You really can see how much he's progressed from the beginning of the year until now," said Erik Soliday."

"Early in the year his role was kind of limited and he got his plays and he took advantage of some of his opportunities and you can see him get a little better and make a few more plays to where now he's really a vital role in that front."

Soliday said once the Dawgs take care of business Monday, the school will look to plan a celebration for Clark.

