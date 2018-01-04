'Trip to the Ship' charter bus from Tifton to Atlanta

If you're looking to go to Atlanta for the National Championship, but don't want to drive yourself--there's another option on the table.

Darrien Teals is offering a trip to the ship from Tift County Monday morning.

Seats are 45 dollars to ride a charter bus that will depart from Tifton Mall at 10 a.m.

They're dropping off at the Georgia World Congress Center around 12:30 p.m.

The service is for fans who already have tickets, and ones without who want to take in the tailgating environment in Atlanta.

"There are tickets to several events ranging from 8 dollars all the way up to 92 dollars depending on what activities you want to experience."

There are also a couple free experiences..

The bus plans to leave shortly after the conclusion of the game Monday night.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!