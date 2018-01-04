Albany police search for armed robber who hid in victim's backseat

The Albany Police Department is investigating a chilling armed robbery involving a man hiding in the backseat of his victim's car.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Highland Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The police report said the victim was about to get in his car to leave work just after midnight.

That's when a man hiding in the back seat pointed a gun at the victim.

After a fight, the victim gave the suspect cash and the robber ran.

Albany police said warrants have been issued for Kavuri Coleman, 20, in connection with the incident. The warrants are for armed robbery, possession of a firearm and entering auto.

