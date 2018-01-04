Governor Nathan Deal backs the Bulldogs in tweet

Governor Nathan Deal shows support for the Bulldogs on Twitter. (Source: @GovernorDeal Twitter page)

Governor Nathan Deal proclaimed on Twitter that Friday will be for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

In a tweet, Deal said he encourages fans "far and wide" to support the Bulldogs by wearing red and black on Friday.

I’ve proclaimed January 5 as “#UGA Football Friday,” & I encourage fans far and wide to represent @FootballUGA tomorrow by wearing red and black. #keepchoppingwood #ATD pic.twitter.com/2zDfayeCb6 — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 4, 2018

And since the game will be held at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, state and local government offices in Atlanta will close early on Monday.

According to Governor Nathan Deal Office of the Governor's website, the city of Atlanta will close at 2:30 p.m. and Fulton County and state government will close at 3:30 p.m.

Deal also encouraged other businesses in the area to allow employees with the ability to leave early or telecommute if possible.

