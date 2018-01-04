Man shot twice on Whisperwood Street, APD investigates

Albany police responded to a shooting on Whisperwood Street Thursday night.

APD said that Willie Powell, 35, was shot twice by a suspect.

Police said Powell drove himself to the hospital.

Officials with Albany Police said no one is in custody.

APD said it happened in the 1700 block of Whisperwood around 7 p.m.

WALB is working to get more information and we will update this story as details come in.

