Filming date released for movie being produced in Albany

Actor Kevin Connolly is also one of the producers.

Producers of a new Hollywood horror movie said filming in Albany will start next month.

Patrick Millsaps, the head of Londonderry Films, a primary producer of "The Exorcism at Lincoln High", said production will start February 13.

Filming could happen at several locations across the city, including Albany High School, but the Dougherty County School Board still has to okay the school as a location.

Georgia is now considered a top worldwide filming location, with the industry bringing in billions of dollars annually to the state.

The news of a major movie being filmed in Albany has been greeted with excitement.

Producers said last month during a tour of the city that they hope their production will encourage other filmmakers to work in Southwest Georgia.

Filming is expected to last 10 weeks.

