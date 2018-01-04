Lowndes Co. officials respond to 105 car crashes during snow storm

Lowndes County as a whole responded to 105 vehicle accidents from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. according to both Georgia State Patrol and the Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes.

Corporal Chris Kelch said that GSP Post 31 responded to at least twenty of those calls.

The other accidents were divvied up between the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Valdosta Police Department and Emergency Management teams.

Kelch said that he has never seen such a high number of accidents in Lowndes County.

"The closest comparison to yesterday would probably come from the evacuation of Hurricane Irma, there were numerous crashes reported from people who were just trying to evacuate," said Kelch.

Out of the 105 accidents reported, there were no fatalities.

GSP encourages people to continue taking their time on the roads as the freezing temperatures could still pose a threat in days to come.

