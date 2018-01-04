Cards from WALB viewers wallpaper sick child's hospital room

A young Leary boy undergoing intense cancer treatments in Atlanta right now is able to see just how much he is supported, in thanks to many WALB viewers.

Last month, people responded in a big way to a call to wallpaper 2-year-old Evan Vickers' hospital room with Christmas cards.

And, the results are outstanding.

According to photos from Evan's hospital room, it appears hundreds of cards were mailed in after his parents, Kraig and Brittany Vickers, requested the holiday show of support.

Evan has faced serious medical issues since birth and has proved to be a fighter.

He completed his first round of antibody therapy at Children's Hospital in Atlanta, but Thursday he had some complications.

Evan has high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

In a post on his 'Fight Like Evan' Facebook page, his mother expressed gratitude to everyone who took the time to send the encouraging cards.

There is no word on when Evan will be well enough to go home to Leary.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.