Mother wants answers in Thomas Co. cold case, GBI still investigating

A mother is speaking out hoping for more information about what happened to her daughter after her body was found in the woods.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is hoping to put a new focus on the case and get it solved.

"Yeah there was something wrong, something terribly wrong," said Toni's mother, Katherine Elliot.

On Thanksgiving of 2015, Toni's family had dinner as they always did, and made Toni a plate that she could pick up at the house.

A day later, she called and said she wouldn't be able to make it due to car issues.

That was the last time anyone heard from Toni.

"Her friends started calling. They hadn't heard from her or seen her, so I went and filed a missing person's report," explained Elliot.

"It's been an empty void without her here," said Elliot.

About a month went by and still nothing.

And then the news broke, a body had been found in the woods near Toni's home.

"You don't want to experience that. We expect to lose our parents, not our children," Elliot said.

Toni's family said it was no accident.

"Something was wrong because she would have been in contact with her girls for the holidays, all the way through, " Elliot explained.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is hoping to take a hard second look at Toni's case.

Her family just hopes the person out there who knows what happened to her will come forward.

"It would be more closure to know what happened and whoever was responsible," said Elliot

GBI agents said any information could be useful.

"Anything, anything at all, last time you saw her, where you saw her, what you talked about, where she's been, who she's seen anything, any little thing would help," explained Elliot.

If you have any information about this case, you are encouraged to call the GBI Thomasville Field Office at (229) 225-4090.

Rayburn's death is one of dozens of cold case investigations in Georgia.

Right now the GBI has 46 other unsolved homicides, 54 victims that have not been identified and 27 missing person cases.

Most of these cases have gone cold over the years, but often times investigators say the more they learn about these victims, the closer they come to solving each crime.

You can help the GBI by looking through its database on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation website.

