Albany police look for business burglar

Albany police need your help to find the crooks that broke into AAA Concrete on East Broad Avenue.

Police said a storage container at the front of the building was pried open Wednesday night.

Employees told police this is the fifth time the building has been burglarized in the past month.

If you have any information about this burglary, you are asked to contact the Albany Police Department.

