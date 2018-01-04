Albany announces interim fire chief

Albany's Interim Fire Chief said he wants to keep firefighters comfortable during a time of transition. (Source: WALB)

Albany's interim fire chief said he wants to keep firefighters comfortable during a time of transition.

As of now, Deputy Chief Sebon Burns, who has been with Albany Fire for nearly 30 years, is the acting interim fire chief.

Burns said he is proud to know his hard work and dedication has proven him worthy of the job.

He said he plans to follow Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan's plans for the department.

"The men and women of this department are very comfortable," said Burns. "I've got their trust and support, so it was a seamless transition."

Ron Rowe's retirement as fire chief became effective on Monday, January 1, 2018.

