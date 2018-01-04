Turner Co. officials ask people to check on elderly in cold weather

Turner County EMS Director Robby Royal said Thursday that his county has not had many emergency calls due to this week's frigid weather.

However, he said he still wants people to take precautions.

Royal said people should remember to wear layers while outside for a long period of time.

Also, Royal said it is important to check on elderly neighbors and family members.

"Folks that are on fixed incomes, they're hesitant to run their heater like they should to stay warm," Royal explained. "Somebody can get hypothermic laying in a 50-degree house throughout the night."

Royal said though it hasn't had to yet, Turner County EMS is well-prepared to respond to calls from the sub-freezing weather.

