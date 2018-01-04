Albany Kmart scheduled to close

The Albany Kmart will be closing later this year. (Source: WALB)

The Kmart on Dawson road in Albany will close later this year.

Officials with the company said the Albany location will close on April 8.

Sears Holdings announced that 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores will be closing between March and early April.

Below is a full list of stores that will close.

