Tifton school needs volunteers to help build playground

Len Lastinger Primary School needs your help this Saturday. (Source: WALB)

Len Lastinger Primary School in Tifton needs volunteers this weekend to help install a new playground.

The school won a $20,000 grant last June to help buy a custom-designed playground.

Len Lastinger students and faculty created the winning video for the 'Kaboom Let's Play' Video Contest last year.

Now, all the parts are in and it's time to get to work.

The school needs volunteers at the Len Lastinger Primary School on Lake Drive from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up for different shifts on the VolunteerSignup website.

