Moultrie Road blocked by collision

Dougherty County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Gravel Hill Road and Moultrie Road just after 8:00 Thursday morning.

DCP said that a white truck and green Chevrolet car collided, sending the car into the ditch.

The truck was turning onto Gravel Hill from Moultrie Road and the Chevy ran into the back of truck, and then into the ditch.

A front seat passenger of the Chevy was taken to hospital but the injuries did not appear life-threatening.

