Most Wanted : William Elliot Williams

Shannon Dale Cooper, age 33, of Sumner, was sentenced the 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Thursday.More >>
The Albany police department is investigating a chilling armed robbery involving a man hiding in the backseat of his victim's car.More >>
Freezing weather could be potentially deadly to the homeless. The Salvation Army in Albany stepping up to help those get out of the cold.More >>
For the first time ever, the Dougherty Coroner's office kicked off the New Year working back-to-back suicide deaths.More >>
Several state lawmakers said South Georgia teens need to improve their job skills and hope to discuss that topic when the General Assembly gets underway next week.More >>
