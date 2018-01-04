Most Wanted : William Elliot Williams

Mitchell County deputies continue their hunt for one of two men wanted in a violent home invasion.

Warrants have been issued for William Elliot Williams for armed robbery, home invasion, and kidnapping.

Investigators believe he could be hiding in South Albany, Camilla, Pelham or Thomas County.

He's 6 '1" , 150 lbs. and goes by the nickname 'Ooh-Lay.'

If you know where is call the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office at 229-336-2030.

