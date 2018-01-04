Albany leaders: 2017 a great year for downtown revitalization

Bringing new businesses to downtown helped with the flow of people in the area. (Source: WALB)

For several years the revitalization of downtown Albany has been at the top of the agenda for city leaders.

With Pretoria Fields microbrewery and residential living opening up, it has brought many to the area.

Developing downtown has been a very hot topic for 2017 and even years before and that isn't changing anytime soon.

The Business Development Manager, Jacquelyn Teemer, said with much success in 2017 with bringing drinking options and living options to downtown, they are starting off 2018 strong with efforts of bringing more businesses downtown and some that the area hasn't seen before.

SPECIAL REPORT: Saving downtown: What it's going to take to revitalize downtown Albany

Teemer said the goal is to get people talking about downtown Albany and wanting to come spend their free time here, shopping, dining, drinking, and just enjoying themselves.

Since the microbrewery opened, downtown Albany has seen a large increase in the number of people coming to the area and officials want to make sure that keeps happening.

Teemer explained how Pretoria Field's engagement with their customers has helped bring people in.

MORE: Albany Museum of Art has big plans for downtown location

"The microbrewery is very active on social media. They are very engaged with the public and the public seems to be very responsive to what the microbrewery has to offer so we are excited about them being in downtown," said Teemer.

There are also plans in the works for a few more businesses to move to downtown.

The names haven't been released, but one of the bigger projects is to open a dining option for downtown.

MORE: Two new businesses could be moving to downtown Albany

The Albany Fish Company has confirmed they will be opening a separate restaurant next to Pretoria Fields.

Officials with the Downtown Development Authority said adding these options has really helped with the flow of people in downtown and hopes the same for 2018.

"We have seen a bit of increase in people that are actually coming to downtown," said Teemer.

Teemer also said in 2018 they are looking to increase the partnerships they have with other organizations to help generate more events in the downtown area which will bring in even more people.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.