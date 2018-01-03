Thomas Co. crews battle blaze in wintry weather - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. crews battle blaze in wintry weather

By Cameron Martinez, Producer
Connect
Thomas County crews battle blaze in wintry weather. (Source: Thomas County Fire/Rescue Facebook page) Thomas County crews battle blaze in wintry weather. (Source: Thomas County Fire/Rescue Facebook page)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

Firefighters in Thomas County had to respond to a fire in the snow on Wednesday.

Photos from the scene were posted on the Thomas County Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

You can see firefighters in the freezing conditions battling the small fire.

There has been no word at this time on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly