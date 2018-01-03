Dougherty Co. police search for armed robbery suspect

Dougherty County Police responded to an armed robbery at the Pitt Stop on Sylvester Road. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Sylvester Road Wednesday night.

According to DCP detectives, a black man with dreadlocks robbed the Pitt Stop in the 3200 block of Sylvester Road.

Detectives said the suspect was carrying a semiautomatic pistol and was wearing a traffic safety vest and a camouflage mask.

Officers said no one was injured.

According to police, the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

DCP is actively searching for the suspect. Detectives said they are searching a mobile home park near the Pitt Stop.

Police said there is surveillance footage and detectives are reviewing the video.

Albany Dougherty County 911 dispatch said it received the call about the robbery around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

