Westover hosting 'Bulldog Day' for Trent Thompson

Westover High School is celebrating one of its former athletes who will compete for a national championship Monday.

Georgia Defensive tackle Trenton Thompson and the Bulldogs are taking on Alabama for all the marbles at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Westover faculty, staff and students will sport Dawgs gear to school that morning and flood social media with support for 'Big Jolly.'

The junior defensive tackle is no stranger to the big stage.

This year he was hindered by injuries, but he was the Liberty bowl MVP last season.

His high school head coach Octavia Jones says Thompson is in high spirits as he's one step closer to his ultimate goal.

"He's very amped. He's excited about having an opportunity to come back to Atlanta and play for the championship. When he signed with Georgia one of the things he expressed to everybody is he wanted to play for a national championship and to see him have an opportunity to achieve that goal is very fulfilling as a coach."

Including scout team, a total of 11 area players are on the Georgia squad that will compete for a national championship in Atlanta.

12 if you count Bainbridge native and head coach Kirby smart.

Alabama has none.

