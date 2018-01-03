Heating companies busy thanks to freezing temps

Newsome recommends changing your filter at least once every two months. (Source: WALB)

Several South Georgia heating company owners said they are staying busy fixing problems due to this unusually cold weather.

And, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing again overnight, it's important to have a properly operating unit.

Clint Newsome with Albany Air Conditioning and Heating said they are getting a lot of no-heat calls, and many times it's from people who haven't kept their systems properly maintained.

Newsome said thinking about preventative maintenance before a big storm hits is important.

"Please call a licensed professional to come out and look at (your heating unit). They will clean your coil, change your filter and make sure you are ready for when the really cold weather comes," explained Newsome.

Newsome said you want to change your filter on a regular basis, at least once every two months.

