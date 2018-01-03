Heating companies busy thanks to freezing temps

An Atlanta police official says the agency is working with the U.S. Secret Service ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the city for Monday’s college football title game.?More >>
Dougherty County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Gravel Hill Road and Moultrie Road just after 8:00 Thursday morning.More >>
For several years the revitalization of Downtown Albany has been at the top of the agenda for city leaders.More >>
Officials across Southwest Georgia have continued to warn people that even though the snow has passed after winter weather hit the area on Wednesday, roads are still a danger.More >>
Dougherty County police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Sylvester Road Wednesday night.More >>
