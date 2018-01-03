Business booming for spray foam insulation company as temps drop

These frigid temperatures mean business for some insulation companies in South Georgia.

Georgia Foam Solutions Owner Buddy Poore said phones were ringing off the hook Wednesday, with homeowners calling, realizing they need better insulation at their residence.

Poore said more homeowners are now switching from fiberglass insulation to foam insulation. He said the spray foam insulation doesn't just help during this unusually cold winter.

"The spray foam works the best in extreme conditions," said Poore. "So the colder it is, really you're going to notice a difference. Or the hotter it is, you're going to notice a difference. We're barely running our heat now."

Poore said homeowners and business owners who do make the switch could notice energy savings of up to 50 percent.

